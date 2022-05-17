Amaravati: The ruling YSR Congress announced four candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh. The biennial election for the four Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled to be held on June 10.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijaysai Reddy has been renominated for another term. While the other three nominated leaders include Backward Classes leader R Krishnaiah, Supreme Court lawyer S Niranjan Reddy and Beeda Masthan Rao.

After the announcement of party candidates for Rajya Sabha seats, a few YSR Congress leaders spoke to Sakshi TV. Let’s see their reactions to the RS nominations:

Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, BC Welfare Minister

Reacting to the nomination of BC leader to Rajya Sabha, Venu Gopala Krishna said the Jagan government’s rule is proving to be a “Golden period” for the Backward Classes. He lauded the decision of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating 50% seats to the BCs while selecting the candidates for nominations. The BC Welfare Minister was elated at the candidature of BC movement leader R Krishnaiah to the upper house.

V. Vijaysai Reddy, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader

The senior YSR Congress leader expressed his gratitude to YS Jagan and his wife YS Bharathi for renominating him to the Rajya Sabha and also having an unwavering faith in him. While speaking to Sakshi TV, Vijaysai Reddy said he will continue to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people and also work to protect the interests of the state.

Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Housing

The AP Housing Minister the CM YS Jagan has created history by allocating 50 per cent of the seats to the Backward Classes while choosing

party candidates to Rajya Sabha seats. He said YS Jagan is the only chief minister who fulfilled the aspirations of legendary social activist Jyotirao Phule by doing social justice to the BC community. Jogi Ramesh claimed that the former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu neglected the BC leaders while nominating them to the desired positions.

