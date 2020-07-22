AMARAVATI: Newly elected Rajya Sabha candidates from the Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party took oath on Wednesday, July 22.

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy was administered the oath in Hindi and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana have taken oath in Telugu.

Later, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath of office to elected members from other states.

Another candidate Parimal Nathwanidid did not attend the swearing-in ceremony today due to personal reasons. Party leaders said that he would take oath on another day.

A total of 61 members from 20 states were recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. Many of them are taking oaths today.

Elections to the Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh were held on June 19. The YSRCP recorded a clean sweep, winning all the four seats from the state by virtue of its unassailable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Palasa MLA Dr Sidiri Appalaraju and Ramachandrapuram MLA Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna will be sworn in as new ministers in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet today.