YSRCP Leaders Pay Tributes to Late AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

AMARAVATI/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, other YSR Congress Party MLAs, YSRCP leaders, and several others condoled the death of the State Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Describing Goutham Reddy as a soft-natured person and one who was committed to his cause for improving the economic status of the State, they said that it was painful that he passed away at a young age. Many of them said that they were unable to believe the news of his death. He earned special recognition as a soft-spoken and decent minister. It is immensely sad that a leader with a promising future departed so early, they said.

They paid floral tributes to his photograph at the party office on Monday and shared their experiences working with Mekapati. Mekapati Goutham Reddy died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, his close aide said. Mekapati was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy who hailed from Nellore district.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of his Cabinet colleague. Terming Goutham Reddy as "a young promising leader," the Chief Minister recalled their association for long years. Words fail to describe the loss of my young Cabinet colleague," the Chief Minister noted.

Goutham Reddy was first elected to AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakur constituency in Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister then.

The Andhra government declared a two-day state mourning. The Minister's last rites will be conducted in Brahmanapally his native village in SPS Nellore district with state honours on Wednesday.

Also Read: Mekapati Goutham Reddy's Last Photo Before His Demise