YSRCP Leaders Pay Tributes to BR Ambedkar

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution on his death anniversary at the camp office here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said the ideals of freedom and equality of B R Ambedkar have their mark on social, economic, political, and constitutional aspects of India. “Today is the death anniversary of Baba Saheb. There is no death to his ideals. For the last 100 years, his imprint on the social, economic, political, and constitutional aspects of India have remained intact. What he meant by freedom and equality with social justice is now being embodied in our government.” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has paid rich tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at YSRC party central office. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has drafted the Indian constitution, which connects people from all walks of life and represents Unity in Diversity. He said Ambedkar has fought against the caste system in the country and added that he was an advocate of equality and equal rights.

Sajjala said YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working to fulfill the vision of Dr. Ambedkar and attain equality. He said the Chief Minister has been working for the empowerment of women and distribution of nearly 30 lakh house site pattas and houses to women beneficiaries under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ is another important step in that direction. He said for several years, successive state governments had given houses under various schemes to beneficiaries, but these houses are not entitled for the transfer of title and added that the state government launched registrations for the OTS scheme which gives complete rights including transfer of property and mortgage to the beneficiaries.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Talasila Raghuram and Madiga Corporation Chairman K Kanaka Rao were present on the occasion at the Camp office. MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Puppala Srinivasarao(Vasubabu), Nagrajuna Reddy, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Madiga Corporation Chairman K Kanaka Rao and other leaders were present on the occasion at party central office.

