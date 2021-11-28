YSRCP Leaders Pay Rich Tributes to Jyothirao Phule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid rich tributes to renowned social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a man who believed that education was the only way to eliminate social inequalities and vices and added that he was an activist who fought for the rights of downtrodden and weaker sections.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has paid floral tributes to Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary at the party central office.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said Phule believed that everyone is free and equal and De B R Ambedkar also considered Phule as his mentor. He said it was Phule who had suggested the Hunter Commission to introduce English as a medium of instruction in government schools and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been following his footsteps.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving to fulfill the ideals of Jyotirao Phule and added that he has given utmost importance to the upliftment of BCs. He said though there are many other BC Chief Ministers in the country, it was only Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has adopted a resolution in the Assembly for caste-wise census of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Kaila Anil Kumar, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, and other leaders were present on the occasion.