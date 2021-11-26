YSRCP Leaders Mark Constitution Day

Amaravati: YSRCP leaders offered floral tributes to BR Ambedkar at the party office here on Friday, marking the occasion of Constitution Day.

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna lauded the efforts of BR Ambedkar in bringing the constitution that provides equal developmental opportunities to all people irrespective of their communities, paving way for a major democracy in the country. In line with the Constitution and in the spirit of BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the upliftment of downtrodden communities and taking forward the oppressed castes. He said that the past government had violated the constitution and went against it for protecting their self-interests.

Hailing the Constitution maker BR Ambedkar, party leaders MLA M Jaganmohan Rao, MLC Lella Appireddy, Party Legal Cell State President Manohar Reddy, SC Corporation (Madiga) Chairman Kanaka Rao Madiga, Leather Development Industries Corporation Chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar, Navaratnalu Implementation Committee Vice Chairman Narayanamurthy, Spokesperson E Rajasekhara Reddy, Mudiraj Corporation Chairman Venkata Narayana Mudiraj and other leaders were present on the occasion.

