YSRCP Leaders Make Environment Protection Theme For AP CM YS Jagan's Birthday

YSRCP state general secretary MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that celebrations will be grand across the state on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday.

He said that they are mainly focussing on the protection of the environment this year and as part of it, they are going to plant saplings across the state. Appi Reddy speaking to the media on Monday said that CM YS Jagan's birthday is just like a festival not only for the party workers but also for others.

On Jagan's birthday, YSRCP party workers and leaders have planned several social service activities.

Krishna District:

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Corporators, and other YSRCP leaders cut a cake and donated blankets and fruits to the beggars sleeping on the roadside platforms.

Anantapur:

On the occasion of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, Minister Shankar Narayana along with Penukonda BC Boys' Hostel students cut a cake and later he distributed blankets to students.

West Godavari District:

YSRCP leaders celebrated Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday in Muppinavarigudem of Buttayigudem Mandal, West Godavari district.

MLA Tellam Balaraju performed abhishekam to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's portrait.