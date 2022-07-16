YSRCP Leader Vijayasai Reddy Warns TDP

Refuting the opposition allegations over his links with Adan company, YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy gave a stern warning not to drag his family into cheap politics.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he clarified that his family has no connection with Adan Company and warned of serious consequences if TDP didn’t stop slinging mud over him. He said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu’s family which runs Heritage Company is well connected with many companies that were involved in irregularities. He asked whether Naidu owns all those companies or can he be linked with those irregularities, as many of the Heritage directors hold posts in other companies.

In this regard, he stated that Chandrababu is his distant relative and an elder brother and questioned whether all his properties will be his. He said that his family had no businesses anywhere except Aurobindo and clarified that the cruise business in Visakha does not belong to his daughter.

He said that Chandrababu and Lokesh are making all such false allegations against him since they were unable to compete with him politically and warned them not to cross their limits.

