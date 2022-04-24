YSRCP Job Mela Mega Success In Vizag, 13663 Get Jobs, Check Pay Packages

VISAKHAPATNAM: The second round of the Mega Job Mela organized by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Visakhapatnam was also a huge hit among the youth, where 13,663 people got jobs in various companies, setting a record on the first day. YSRCP Rajya Sabha and party National General Secretary V Vijayasai Reddy handed over the appointment papers to the deserving candidates at the convocation hall in Andhra University where the Job fair was being held.

విశాఖలో నిర్వహిస్తున్న YSRCP జాబ్ మేళాలో తొలిరోజు 13,663 మందికి ఉద్యోగాలు లభించాయి. శ్రీనివాస్ అనే యువకునికి అత్యధిక వార్షిక ప్యాకేజ్ 12 లక్షలు హ్యాపీయెస్ట్ మైండ్స్ ఆఫర్ చేయగా, 10 లక్షల వార్షిక జీతంతో HCL పలువురిని నియమించుకుంది. Tremendous response for the first day job mela. pic.twitter.com/C4wkK0lpZF — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 23, 2022

Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, Vijayasai Reddy expressed happiness to note that the first day of the job fair was successful. Due to the COVID pandemic in the past two years, many people were left jobless and unemployed, factories were shut and the economy was crippled as a result. The Nation is now in the past of recovery, he said. Speaking further the Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRCP had taken up this endeavour as social responsibility and was organizing these job fairs under the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the aim of providing employment to the youth of the state.

A total of 77,000 employees have registered for the Visakhapatnam Job Mela, of which 13,663 got jobs through the selection process on the first day itself out of which 782 of them were selected for various reputed IT companies. Mumbai-based Happiest Minds has selected a youth named Srinivas who received an annual package of Rs 12 lakh, while HCL has selected several others with an annual package of Rs 10 lakh.

He said the job fair was initially planned to be held for two days but was extended to the third day as there were more than 70,000 people who registered for the fair. The MP expressed happiness over the availability of jobs for the disabled at the job fair and also for those studying in the orphanages. After the Vizag mela, the YSRCP is gearing up for a similar job fair at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) College of Engineering in Guntur on May 1 and 2.

Also Read: YSRCP to Hold Two-day Mega Job Mela in May in Guntur