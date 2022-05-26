YSRCP Job Mela in AP A Huge Success

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Job Mela organized by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) under the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has received an overwhelming response and was a huge success in the state. The job fair has given new hope to the unemployed, after 34,000 people were recruited by various companies with salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to one lakh in the three rounds of the Job Mela held in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur districts in the past two months.

In the job fair held at Tirupati on April 16, 17 and in Visakhapatnam on April 23 and 24, and in Guntur on May 7,8 various companies have issued offer letters to 34,173 unemployed people while another 2,000 were selected for final interviews.

Tirupati

The mega job fair was organized at SV University in Tirupati on April 16 and 17 with the aim of creating employment opportunities for the unemployed in the Rayalaseema region. More than 47,000 unemployed people registered their names on the YSRCP Job Mela website. Representatives from 143 national and international companies participated where interviews were conducted in the technical and non-technical categories. A total of 8,256 unemployed people were given jobs in various companies in the interviews held over two days. Around 4,139 persons who had passed SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Polytechnic, 2,041 persons with degree and PG qualification, 1,358 persons with BE, BTech, MTech, MBA, MCA qualification have secured employment. Another 718 candidates were selected for software jobs. The candidates were said to have received salary offeres ranging from Rs 13,000 and a maximum of Rs 77,000.

Visakhapatnam

The Job Mela was organized on April 23 and 24 at Andhra University, where over 208 companies participated in the job fair. A total of 22,217 young men and women participated where 13,663 were given spot jobs on the first day and 8,554 jobs on the second day.

In very positive news two candidates received jobs with an annual salary of Rs 12 and Rs 10 lakh on the first day and on the second day, one person secured a job with a salary of Rs 12.5 lakh and two with a salary of Rs 12 lakh. Omix company participating in the job fair is said to have offered the highest salary to this extent while hiring software engineers. In another note of hope retail giant Flipkart hired candidates with a salary of Rs 10,000 with the SSC (10th Class)qualifications.

Guntur

A total of 14,500 candidates attended the job fair held at Nagarjuna University in Guntur on July 7 and 8. Of these, 3,700 were given offer letters, and another 2,000 were shortlisted for the final interviews. Salary packages ranged from Rs 14,000 per month to Rs 11 lakh per year. The initiative taken by the Youth for Jobs Foundation to create jobs for diverse talents was truly commendable.

In another inclusive initiative Web Process Solutions Pvt. Ltd., along with Dakaro Tea Hub, Demart, Max, and Flipkart conducted interviews and recruited 42 differently-abled people, and absorbed them into their companies.

Buoyed by the success of the three job melas preparations are underway to organize a job fair in YSR Kadapa soon. The dates are yet to be finalized and will be announced soon on the website.

Several students in Visakhapatnam expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the Job Mela and held placards that read “Thank You CM Sir’.

Speaking on the occasion YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy said that these job fairs were conducted as per the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “ We are organizing job fairs under the auspices of the YSR Congress Party as part of the CM's vision to support educated unemployed youth looking for job opportunities. The program, which aims to create about 15,000 jobs, has created more than 35,000 jobs through the fairs conducted in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Guntur combined. This is just the beginning. Every year the job fair will be organized as an ongoing process. Under the leadership of YS Jagan, YSRCP will continue to support the youth by organizing more job fairs till the unemployment issue is resolved, he said.

