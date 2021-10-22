YSRCP Janagraha Deeksha on Day 2 Successful Across AP

AMARAVATI: Demonstrations under ‘Janagraha Deeksha’ by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRC) leaders continued across the State of Andhra Pradesh for the second day on Friday. Party general secretary and AP government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said party leaders and cadres were demanding apology from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allowing his party leaders to use “highly objectionable language” against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.He said that Pattabhi had deliberately used those words under the directions of Chandrababu Naidu. He held Naidu responsible for the current situation and stated that YSRCP would intensify the agitation till Naidu tenders an apology

The protests were being held against the TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram's abusive remakes made against the Chief Minister. The YSRCP MLAs, MLCs, party cadre, and followers gathered in large numbers in several districts across the State and staged protests.

They demanded that the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu apoligise for the indecent remarks made by TDP leader Pattabhi on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Anantapur: In Singanamala constituency, MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi staged a protest in Bukkarayasamudram. YSRCP activists chanted slogans against Chandrababu. Wearing black badges they took part in a protest against Pattabhi's remarks. On this occasion, the MLA strongly condemned the obscene remarks made by the TDP spokesperson.

West Godavari: Janagraha Deeksha continues for the second day under the patronage of Jangareddygudem MLA Rakada Eliza. YSRCP cadre participated in large numbers.

Vizianagaram: The Janagraha Deeksha on the second day was organized under the auspices of the local MLA Alajangi Jogarao in Parvathipuram.

Machilipatnam: Minister of Transport and I&PRd Perni Venkatramiah who is also the local MAL participated in the protests.

Tirupati: YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy conducted protests in the temple town of Tirupati as part of the Janagraha Deeksha.

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas and Rajya Sabha YSRCP MP Vijayasaireddy participated in the protest held at Isukathota.

YSR Kadapa: A 36-hour protest continued under the auspices of YSRCP leaders at Ambedkar Crossroads in Kadapa town. Kadapa Deputy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, YSRCP Women’s President Venkatasubbamma, Women Corporators, Co-option members, Bead Corporation Director Mallika and others staged protests here.

Proddatur: As per the instructions of MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, protests were conducted for the second day under the auspices of Municipal Vice Chairman Bangaru Reddy at the Shivalayam Centre where municipal members, corporation members and YSRCP Party cadre participated.

Also Read: Janagraha Deeksha: YSRCP Leaders 2-day Protest Against TDP Pattabhi's Comments On AP CM