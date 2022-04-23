YSRCP to Hold Two-day Mega Job Mela in May in Guntur

Tenali: After receiving a huge response to the job mela organised a couple of weeks ago in Tirupati’s SV Auditorium, the YSRCP is gearing up for a similar job fair at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) College of Engineering in Guntur on May 1 and 2.

Tenali MLA Annabattu Sivakumar unveiled the YSRCP mega job fair poster on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, which was held at the ASN College campus, he said the state government was paying attention to job creation for the youth.

The local legislator said the eligible candidates who are looking for a job can walk-in the job mela on the above dates. The YSRCP had recently organised a job fair in Tirupati under the leadership of senior party leader Vijayasai Reddy, he said.

The unemployed from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.can avail this employment opportunity at the job mela at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Sivakumar said inviting companies on behalf of the party and organising job fairs is a new chapter in the state. The Tenali legislator has appealed to all the unemployed people to avail this job creation opportunity.