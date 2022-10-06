YSRCP to Hold Round-table Conference on Decentralisation in Paderu on Oct 9

Visakhapatnam: Ruling YSR Congress party to organise a round table conference on October 9, on the subject of Andhra Pradesh Development — decentralisation of administration to ensure all-around development of the State, Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Thursday,

In the round table conference, representatives of various sections of the people from undivided Visakhapatanam including intellectuals, academics, doctors, journalists, engineers woman activists will take part and deliberate on the policy of decentralisation of administration introduced by the YS Jagan government for the equitable development of the State.

The Industries minister said a Joint Action Committee will be formed in support of decentralisation. Through the JAC, the programmes will be conducted according to the aspirations of the people, he added. The YSRCP minister further said that people's representatives are miffed over the pada yatra being held in the name of farmers. He said the walkathon of Amaravati farmers is going against the aspirations of the people.

Amarnath alleged that this yatra for Amaravati as a sole capital is a conspiracy hatched by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he wants to usurp the lands in the area. He said that the court had given permission for the yatra but it did not allow the TDP leader to make provocative remarks during the padayatra.

The minister said the TDP leader should desist from browbeating during the walkathon. He questioned who will be blamed if people get agitated after listening to his provocative speeches? Requesting the farmers to call off their padayatra, Gudivada said the State government is committed to the equitable development of all the regions and it would be unfair to demand that the government should ignore the development of 26 districts for the sake of 29 villages.

