YSRCP Hails CM YS Jagan's Social Engineering 

Amaravati: YSRCP has hailed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice and allocating lion's share of seats to Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC elections.

Addressing separate media conferences here on Tuesday, the Party leaders welcomed the decision and stated that of the total 18 seats announced, YSRCP is fielding 11 BCs, four OCs, two SCs and one ST candidate. They criticised Opposition leader N Chandra Babu Naidu for not sending his partymen from the BC community to Rajya Sabha.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh hailed the Chief Minister for destroying the capitalistic ideology of TDP and said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country where social justice is done for the weaker sections for the first time in the history.

The State has disbursed Rs 2 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. If Chandra Babu Naidu was really committed to the BC welfare, the Opposition leader should participate in an open debate and disclose what he had done for their upliftment, he dared.

Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao said the Chief Minister has taken a revolutionary decision and allocated 11 MLC seats to BC’s out of total 18. He hailed the Chief Minister for implementing the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Babu Jagjeevan Ram and other social reformers in the true spirit by including SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, in political empowerment.

Reiterating his commitment for the empowerment of weaker sections, the Chief Minister has given a chance for 55 MLAs, four Rajya Sabha members and six Lok Sabha from BCs. He recalled that it was the TDP which approached the Court to reduce BC's quota to 24 percent from 34. Now, the State Government has given 66 percent posts to BCs which indicates the Government's commitment while the TDP has confined the backward classes to vote bank.

Reacting to the attacks in the State, he said that the TDP leaders out of frustration are creating unnecessary ruckus after observing the welfare done by Jagan Mohan Reddy to all sections of the people.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan said that the Chief Minister has been working hard for the progress and upliftment of the downtrodden and stated that the government is a true reflection of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule. During his 44 month rule, the Chief Minister has given powers to BC’s which is above 50 percent, never happened in the history of United Andhra Pradesh.

On Lokesh padyatra, she said that it was being conducted to make derogatory comments on the Chief Minister without any agenda regarding the welfare to be done for the public if they were voted to power.

Rajahmundry MP M Bharath said that the Chief Minister has given top priority to BCs while filling up the posts right from local bodies to the Rajya Sabha and providing political power to the weaker sections. He also took a dig at the Opposition leader for giving Rajya Sabha seats for industrialists and businessmen during his tenure ignoring the upliftment of SC, ST, BC and minorities.

