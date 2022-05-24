New Delhi: YSR Congress Party MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that the ruling government renamed Konaseema district as Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on the request of the local people. Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said some anti-social elements have provoked unrest in Amalapuram town over the renaming of the coastal district.

Recalling the words of former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the YSR Congress leader said Naidu had once suggested that he would name the district after the chief architect of Indian Constitution.

Blaming the opposition TDP and Jana Sena parties for the volatile situation in Amalapuram town, the YSR Congress MP Subhash said the opposition party leaders should avoid their double-speak on the matter and stop provoking the people for their vested interests.

He said the ruling YSR Congress government is fortunate to have renamed the district as due to the efforts of Dr Ambedkar, democracy is flourishing in the country. He pointed out the failure of democratic institutions in the neighbouring country Pakistan.