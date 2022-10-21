YSRCP Govt Brought Immense Change In Police Dept, Says AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to the police martyrs at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on October 21. Traffic restrictions were imposed in Vijayawada city from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on October 21 for the program.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, other top police officials, and family members of the martyred policemen were present on the occasion. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book titled "Amarulu Varu" on the occasion.

YS Jagan and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha paid tributes to the policemen who were martyred in the line of duty. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha expressed her deepest condolences to the families of 11 policemen who died while performing duties in Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that immense changes have been brought into the police system during the YSRCP's governance. He also said that Disha App, and Disha Police Stations have been set up, and till now 1.33 crore women have downloaded Disha App. He further stated that 16,000 women have been recruited in the police department.

As many as 6,511 posts are being filled up in the police department. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the policemen for their dedication and conveyed his condolences to the police who laid down their lives in the line of duty.