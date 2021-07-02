YSRCP Demands TDP Stance On Rayalaseema Projects

Amaravati, July 1: YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad hailed the welfare schemes taken up by the State government and flayed TDP for creating chaos in State for the sake of political mileage. He demanded Chandrababu Naidu to speak on the Rayalaseema Projects and TDP stand on Telangana state remarks.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that TDP leaders are intentionally playing spoilsport with sheer jealousy after witnessing the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He criticised Chandrababu for conducting lame protests to falsely allege State government and its policies to divert people's attention.

He said that the State government is very much committed towards the upliftment of weaker sections and the downtrodden. The government is also actively revamping schools, colleges and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu project to strengthen the government institutions and provide better services for the poor. He challenged Chandrababu to send selfies with the schools and hospitals in the Kuppam constituency and compare them.

He stated that TDP is making vicious propaganda that the site of the house will be taken back by the government if the house is not constructed. In this regard, Manikya Varaprasad clarified that the housing to the poor project was taken on a large scale by giving away 31 lakh of houses. This is not a welfare activity but is creating an economic activity that impacts State GDP by creating direct and indirect employment for lakhs of people. He said that the opposition never had an intention to provide housing for the poor and abandoned them during their term.

Further, the MLC said that TDP leaders are maintaining silence over the Rayalaseema projects and dared Naidu to speak on them. He asserted that the government will provide water to the farmers and will go to any extent to get water to the State legally and there is no compromise in this.