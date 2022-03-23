YSRCP Delegation Discusses State Issues with Union Power Minister RK Singh

A YSR Congress Parliamentary party delegation led by Vijayasai Reddy, parliamentary party leader and P V Midhun Reddy, floor leader, Lok Sabha met R K Singh, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi on Wednesday. The YSRCP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister relating to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Met Hon'ble Minister for Power, Shri @RajKSinghIndia and discussed issues including Telangana Power dues, financing Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme, establishing power equipment manufacturing hub in Mannavaram and ways to ensure AP's energy security. pic.twitter.com/XfzxOm7lVh — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 23, 2022

YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that the delegation had discussed issues including Telangana power dues, financing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme, establishing power equipment manufacturing hub in Mannavaram and ways to ensure AP's energy security with the central minister.