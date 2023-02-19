VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSR Congress Party had announced Seethamraju Sudhakar as the MLC candidate for the North Andhra Graduates Constituency ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Andhra Pradesh for the graduates’ constituency scheduled to be held on March 13. Sudhakar is currently chairman of AP Brahmin Corporation.

Addressing the media after the poll preparedness on the MLC elections on Sunday, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the YSRCP was confident and would definitely win the North Andhra Graduates Council elections and that the party would ensure its candidate Seetamraju Sudhakar's victory. A preparatory meeting on MLC elections of Uttarandhra graduates was held on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving high priority to the Uttarandhra region and that the AP government was committed to the development of Uttarandhra. He appealed to graduates and intellectuals to think and vote wisely and recognize the priority that the Chief Minister was giving to higher education. Dharmana asserted that the Opposition could not stop the YSRCP candidate from winning.

