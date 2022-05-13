YSRCP Confident About Winning All Four Rajya Sabha Seats

AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh is confident of winning the four Rajya Sabha seats which are falling vacant in June this year. The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that polls for 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10.

The tenure of YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, Sujana Chaudhary, TG Venkatesh, and Suresh Prabhu, who are representing the state in the Rajya Sabha, will end on June 21. Considering the strength of the Party in the Legislative Assembly, it appears that all four seats are likely to go to the YSRCP.

While YSRCP has 150 seats, the Opposition TDP has 23 seats, and Jana Sena Party with one seat out of the total 175 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. The Atmakur constituency in the Nellore district fell vacant due to the death of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. An average of 44 MLA votes are required to win each seat and it is clear that the YSRCP will win all the four.

The AP State quota is 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha. There are currently five YSRCP members (excluding Vijayasai Reddy, whose term ends on June 21). The four Rajya Sabha seats to be polled on June 10 will go to the YSRCP account which will bring up the strength from five to nine in the Rajya Sabha.

YSRCP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP's Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, and BJP's CM Ramesh will end on April 22, 2024. Elections for these three seats will be held before the 2024 General Elections and it is likely that these three seats will also be clinched by the YSRCP and then all the 11 Rajya Sabha seats in the state quota will go to the YSRCP.

Also Read: AP BJP Chief Somu Veerraju Gives Clarity On Jana Sena Alliance