YSRCP To Complain To EC About TDP Conspiracies In Tirupati Bypolls

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy condemned TDP's false propaganda that YSRCP is indulged in casting fake votes in the Tirupati bypoll and said they would complain to the Election Commission against the conspiracies of TDP.

Speaking to media at Tirupati here on Saturday, the Minister said TDP has been spreading false information regarding voting in fear of losing in the bypoll. He expressed anger on TDP and a section of media for stopping women traveling in buses and asking if they are going to cast fake votes.

He said the reporters of a section of media have entered polling booths and captured photos and videos which is against the rules and YSRCP would complain to Election Commissioner in this regard. He said TDP Ex MLA and Ex TUDA chairman have created ruckus and nuisance in front of PLR Convention Centre.