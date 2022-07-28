VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) continues its winning streak and has made a clean sweep in the 10- member standing committee elections in the council of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) that were conducted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the GVMC mayor and deputy mayors cast their votes. All 10 YSRCP candidates who won the 10-member standing committee polls got at least 64 votes.

The GVMC has a strength of 62 members in the council, where the YSRCP has 58 corporators and there are four independent members. Out of the 10 YSRCP corporators who contested the polls, four members got 67 votes each, 66 votes for two members, 65 for three, and 64 for one corporator. Although there were corporators from TDP, CPI, and BJP, mainly TDP corporators voted for YSRCP candidates. Despite having only 29 members, the TDP also fielded 9 of its corporators in the standing committee elections. This time Jana Sena and CPI(M) stayed away from the standing committee polls.

Speaking to Sakshi after the results were declared, former minister, GVMC standing committee election in-charge Kurasala Kannababu said that it was remarkable to note that the TDP corporators here also supported the AP Government. If Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to make Visakhapatnam the administrative capital, Chandrababu was the one obstructing this development, he criticized. He said that this victory was possible under the guidance of YS Jagan and the instructions and suggestions of the party in charge of Northern Andhra districts YV Subba Reddy. He also thanked the Ministers, local MLAs, Constituency Coordinators, City Mayor, Party City President, Deputy Mayors, Floor Leader, and Corporators for the support extended during the elections.

Also Watch: YSRCP Wins GVMC Standing Committee Elections | Kurasala Kannababu

Also Read: We Are Fighting With Centre For R&R Polavaram Funds: AP CM YS Jagan