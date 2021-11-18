AMARAVATI/NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav and district party leaders for the thumping victory in Nellore Municipal elections.

All the 54 divisions of the Nellore Municipal Corporation were won by the ruling YSR Congress Party where they trounced the opposition TDP. Neither the BJP, Jana Sena Party nor the CPI or CPM could make a mark in the divisions this time In the Buchireddypalem city panchayat YSRCP candidates in 18 wards were elected as councilors out of the 20 wards. Apart from the welfare schemes promulgated by Chief Minister YS Jagan, the efforts of the district Minister Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Nallapareddy Prasannakumar Reddy during the campaign had paved the way for the stupendous success of the YSRCP.

The 20th Division where the TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra resides was won unanimously by the YSRCP. The TDP candidate lost in former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy's own division. Somireddy and his son campaigned extensively throughout the ward for TDP candidate Mekala Ramamurthy in the 2nd division in Aliapuram. YSRCP candidate Rammohan won with a majority of 889 votes. The 12th Division (Chintareddypalem) where former minister P Narayana resides was won unanimously by the YSRCP.

This is the first time in the history of Nellore Municipality which was first established in 1884 and later formed as Nellore Municipal Corporation in 2004, that the Corporation would function without the opposition parties.

