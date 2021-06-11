NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief Whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat on Friday submitted a petition to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birma, seeking disqualification of YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju from Narsapuram constituency and cancellation of his parliamentary membership in Delhi.

The petition stated that the Narsapuram MP was elected on the YSRCP ticket, but was indulging in anti-party activities and against the Party's interests. The YSRCP Chief Whip sought to cancel his membership from the Parliament and submitted the same to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Margani Bharat stated that the Party had already submitted evidence to the Speaker in the past over the remarks made by Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju against the Party and his anti-party activities and appealed to the Speaker for disqualification on several occasions. The Chief Whip said that we have once again appealed to the Speaker to immediately disqualify Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. The political conduct of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju attracts the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Anti-Defection Law, he stated.

It may be recollected that the rebel MP was arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on sedition charges. Raju was shifted to a prison in Guntur on May 16 after which the MP moved the Supreme Court for bail. The Supreme Court referred the MP to Army Hospital in Secunderabad and was granted Conditional bail with the Supreme Court giving 10 days time for the MP to submit sureties with the CID court.

