YSRCP Celebrates Two Years Of YS Jagan's Rule

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress party on Sunday celebrated its second anniversary of coming to power in the state. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag, cut the cake and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy at party central office in Tadepalli.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said by the grace of the God and blessings of the people, he has been fulfilling all the promises of the manifesto. Rs 95,528 crore has been directly given to the people and another Rs 37,197 crore through various schemes totalling 1.31 lakh crore, he tweeted. He also tweeted that they have assured that the government will stand by the people in any difficulties. As your child, your chief minister, your family member to do even better and he reaffirmed that with the authority given by the people, he will run administration for the welfare of the people and the development of the state, he tweeted.

Addressing a press conference to mark the occasion, Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister has fulfilled the expectations of the people to bring about a revolutionary change in the state and added that the Chief Minister has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people. He said the Chief Minister has fulfilled many promises in the last two years which were not implemented in the state for the past 15 years. He said the Chief Minister has overcome the financial constraints due to state bifurcation and Corona pandemic.

He said the Chief Minister has set up village secretariats to provide all schemes within the stipulated time frame to all those who are eligible and now, the whole country is looking at this system. He said the Chief Minister has implemented various schemes like YSR Rytu Bharosa, crop insurance, input subsidy, interest-free loans for farmers and also financially helping women self-help groups.

He said the Chief Minister has become successful in assuring people that tomorrow would be even better. He said the Chief Minister has revamped the education sector in the state ensuring better education and added that the Chief Minister will be virtually laying the foundation stone for 14 medical colleges in the state tomorrow. He said YSRCP activists and followers, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, should strive for a better Andhra Pradesh.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao

Speaking at a separate press conference, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao ( Nani) said that after the two years of governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, people are of opinion that it would be great if YSRCP has come to power in 2014 itself. He said no other Chief Minister has implemented welfare schemes and development activities like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he became a role model in the country.

He said while Naidu has made his manifesto as a fake document, the Chief Minister has considered it as Quran, Bible and Gita and fulfilled 95 percent of its promises in two years. He said the Chief Minister has brought Covid treatment under Arogyasri and also depositing Rs 10 lakh in the accounts of orphans who lost their parents due to COVID and asserted that people want YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister for another 30 years.

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, former MLA Akula Satyanarayana, Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Chillapalli Mohan Rao, Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Speaking at a separate press conference at party central office, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given utmost importance to BC, SC, ST, Minorities and Women in his two years governance and added that social justice to downtrodden people has become a reality only because of the Chief Minister. She said welfare and development are two eyes of governance of the Chief Minister.

She said the Chief Minister has introduced many schemes for the welfare of the women through which he directly credited Rs 56,875 crore in the accounts of women and indirectly through various schemes Rs 31,164 crore totalling to Rs 88,000 crore in the last two years. Taking an example, she said Adilakshmi's family of Srikakulam district has benefitted nearly Rs 11 lakh through various schemes and it shows the welfare governance of the Chief Minister.