YSRCP Celebrates 3 Years Of CM YS Jagan Across AP

Today (May 30) marks a special day as the YRS Congress Party completed three years of governance in the State of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP leaders and cadres conducted celebrations on Monday at party offices across the state on the occasion.

YSRCP has issued directives for conducting service programs for the public across the state marking three years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule as the Chief Minister. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy cut a cake at the party headquarters in Tadepalli. The event was attended by leaders and activists. YSR party ranks under Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana conducted a cake cutting ceremony at Thadepalligudem on the occasion of the completion of three years of CM YS Jagan's rule. Floral wreaths were laid to late Dr YSR’s PSR Nellore District

MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy cut the cake and distributed sweets to leaders and activists in Udayagiri, in the Nellore district. MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, MP Talari Rangayya, ZP chairman Boyagirijamma, and Mayor Mohammad Wasim cut a cake at the district party office on the occasion of the completion of three years of Chief Minister YS Jagan's rule.

Celebrations in Proddatur started with local leaders paying floral tributes to the YSR statue on Maidukuru Road under the patronage of MLA Rachamallu Shiv Prasad Reddy.

YSRCP Party Convener Katsani Tirupal Reddy, Sarpanch Ellamma, ZPTC Subba Lakshmamma, MPTCs, ward members, party leaders, activists also conducted celebrations in Banaganapalle.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy unveiled the party flag at the Tirupati party office and Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited Sullurupeta Chengallamma temple on the occasion of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completing 3 years as Chief Minister and conducted special pujas there.

