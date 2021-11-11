YSRCP Candidate Names For MLC Polls 2021 Released

The ruling YSR Congress Party named its three candidates for the upcoming biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the Assembly quota.

The YSRCP has re-nominated DC Govinda Reddy from Badvel of Kadapa district, who retired as MLC on May 31 this year. The other two candidates are Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam.

Palavalasa Vikrant is the former DCCB Chairman and belongs to the Kapu community. Ishaq Bhasha is the current Chairman of the Market Yard from Nandyal. His name was confirmed in tune with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to the minorities in the past.

Three Council members, elected by the MLAs, retired at the end of their six-year tenure on May 31 this year. The biennial elections could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramkrishna Reddy announced the names here on Wednesday night.

Similarly, 11 candidates who will be contesting for the Legislative Council seats under the local bodies quota will be finalized within two days, Sajjala said. He explained that the decision would be made in accordance with various social equations and social justice.

The MLA quota said that in the selection of Legislative Council candidates from the local bodies, they would ensure that 50 percent would be from the BC and SC minorities. He also said that this fifty percent policy is being followed in all elections by the YSRCP. Out of the 18 members from the YSRCP in the Legislative Council, 11 are BC, SC, and minorities. He informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will finalize the candidates based on the same principle.

Election Notification Dates Schedule For MLA Quota AP MLC Elections 2021

Also Read: Election Commission Notification For MLC Elections Under Local Bodies Quota In AP, Telangana