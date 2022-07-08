GUNTUR: Delivering the inaugural address at the YSRCP plenary on day one at Mangalagiri on Friday, and setting the tone for the party agenda ahead , Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the struggle had started at Pavuralagutta on September 25, 2009 (in reference to the place where his father late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had died where YS Jagan took an oath). The idea of forming the party took shape after the Odarpu Yatra and finally the YSRCP came into existence to fulfill the aspirations of YSR, YS Jagan said to a cheering crowd.

Speaking further he said,” I am saluting the crores of fans and people who have loved me and stood behind me. We have faced many challenges in this 13-year journey. This family (Jagamantha Kutumba Naadi) that my father gave me has never left my hand. These people have given me an astounding majority three years ago when we won 151 seats and entrusted us with power. God however had limited the opposition to 23 MLA seats and 3 MP seats. We are proud to say that YSRCP is a party that stands by its word. This three-year journey was the beginning of many struggles and our regime has proved that this is the way to show love toward farmers. No matter how many stones were thrown at us, no matter how many accusations were made, we faced all of them. Despite the many conspiracies and numerous attacks that were made against us, we did not lose heart and neither did our determination change. In our administration, looting and sharing have stopped and this has led to the gang of robbers being unable to sleep," he stated in reference to the Opposition parties.

The YSRCP president then came down heavily on TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, a section of media supporting the TDP and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan." I may not be having the support of a few newspapers and news channels but the support of the YSRCP cadre and people’s backing is enough for me,” he said amidst roaring cheers from the delegates. He said that power is not to exhibit pride but to serve people with responsibility.

Also Watch: AP CM YS Jagan Speech At YSRCP Plenary 2022 In Guntur



YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan formally launched the two-day YSRCP Plenary sessions in an open ground opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Friday by hoisting the party flag. YSRCP honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma, party national general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy, and other leaders accompanied him to the dais. Later, he garlanded the statue of his father and former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. July 8 is the birth anniversary of the former leader and the plenary session was started on this day marking the event.

Also Read: YSR Jayanthi 2022: AP CM YS Jagan Pens Emotional Note For Father