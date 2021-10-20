YSRCP Calls For Statewide Protests Against TDP's Derogatory Comments

Terming TDP leaders' criticism and remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as derogatory, AP state government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has given a call for statewide protest on Wednesday.

YSR Congress party activists staged a sit-in in front of the residences of senior TDP leaders across Rayalaseema on Tuesday. Senior TDP leader VS Ameer Babu's remarks were strongly condemned by the party cadre in Kadapa. They said that Ameer Babu should withdraw his comments and tender an unconditional apology to the government.

In the Kurnool district as well, the YSR Congress activists staged a protest in front of the TDP office. The party leaders also condemned the unparliamentary language used by TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhi.