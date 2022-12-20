YSRCP Cadre Celebrate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Birthday With a Massive 600 Kg Cake

YSRCP workers celebrated chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday with a grand note by cutting 600 kgs. YSRCP MLC Thalashila Raghuram and MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad have organised the birthday celebrations. The party cadre also carried out a huge rally from Jagjeevan Rao statue to Village secretary.

Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MLAs Samineni Udayabhanu, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu, Kaile Anil Kumar, MP Nandigam Suresh, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalaxmi, MLC Ruhalla and others were present at the celebrations.

YSRCP is gearing up to organise blood donation camps as part of its president and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy birthday celebrations on December 21.

Also Read: YS Jagan Birthday Special: Dynamic AP CM Has An Admirer In Tamil Film Industry