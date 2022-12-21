YSRCP Blood Donation Drive Sets World Record

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set a world record with 1 lakh 30 thousand people who registered and donated blood in the mega blood donation drive conducted to mark the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 50th birthday on Wednesday.

YSRCP broke the South African record which was 72,000.

YSRCP leaders have been organising service-oriented programmes across the state to celebrate his birthday. As part of this, the YSRCP cadre has organised large-scale blood donation camps in the two Telugu states, other states, and abroad in collaboration with the Red Cross organization.

Reportedly, over 1 lakh people had come forward to donate blood. These registrations are likely to increase further, party sources say with the drive continuing for another day.

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy congratulated Challa Madhusudan Reddy and the staff and cadre who made the blood donation drive a grand success.

