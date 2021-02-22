YSRCP Backed Candidates Register Thumping Win in AP Panchayat Elections

Amaravati: The YSRCP Central office has seen jubilance and celebrations here on Sunday with the Party backed candidates registering remarkable victories in Panchayat polls across the State.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Vellampalli Srinivas, Anil Kumar Yadav, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Vidadala Rajini, Merugu Nagarjuna, Karmuri Nageswara Rao and other leaders participated in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the candidates supported by YSRCP won a sweeping victory in the Panchayat polls and in the fourth phase, they will win over 85-90 percent seats. He said these results are proof that people trust the ruling party and governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the people have voted for YSRCP in 2019 with 'hope' as they were fed up with Naidu while it is a 'positive' vote in panchayat polls.

Hitting hard at opposition, he said while YSRCP is coming out with hard facts and even posting the photos of winners, TDP has been propagating falsehood and manipulating the figures.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said elections were held for 13,125 panchayats in four phases and the candidates supported by YSRCP won in around 7658 panchayats while candidates supported by TDP won in 1570 panchayats in three phases. He said the result would be the same in fourth phase as well.

Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav and Vellampalli Srinivas said people have their trust in YSRCP governance and responded rightfully by casting their vote to YSRCP supporters and added that Naidu was defeated in his own constituency, as people were fed up with his leadership. YSRCP will sweep in the upcoming urban body elections, MPTC and ZPTC elections, they said.