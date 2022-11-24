TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party Central office has announced the names of the party regional coordinators and district presidents as per the orders of YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday

Chandragiri MLA Chevirreddy Bhakser Reddy was appointed the coordinator of all the YSRCP affiliated divisions in the State. Chevireddy will assist the party's Sate coordinator and general secretary Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy.

List of YSRCP Regional Coordinators

►Botsa Satyanarayana as the coordinator of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts.

► YV Subba Reddy as coordinator of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

► Pilli Subhash, PV Midhun Reddy as coordinators of Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru districts.

► Marri Rajasekhar and Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy as coordinators of Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts.

►Beeda Mastan Rao, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as coordinators of Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

►Balineni Srinivas Reddy as coordinator of Nellore, Tirupati and YSR Kadapa districts.

► Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy as coordinator of Annamayya, Chittoor, Anantapur, Sathyasai Districts

►Akepati Amarnath Reddy as coordinators of Kurnool and Nandyala districts

List of YSRCP District Presidents

► Srikakulam - Dharmana Krishnadas

► Vizianagaram – Majji Srinivasa Rao

►Parvathipuram Manyam - Parikshit Raju

►Alluri Sitaramaraju - Kotagulla Bhagyalakshmi

► Visakhapatnam - Panchkarla Ramesh

►Anakapalli - Karanam Dharmashree

►Kakinada - Kurasala Kannababu

► Konaseema - Ponnada Ventaka Satish Kumar

► East Godavari - Jakkampudi Raja

► West Godavari - Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju

►Eluru - Alla Nani

►Krishna - Perni Nani

►NTR - Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

►Guntur - Dokka Manikya Varaprasad

►Bapatla - Mopidevi Venkataramana

►Palnadu - Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy

► Prakasam - J Venkata Reddy

►Nellore - Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

►Kurnool - B. Y. Ramaiah

►Nandyal - Katasani Rambhupal Reddy

►Anantapur - Paila Narasimhaiah

► Sri Satya Sai - Malagundla Sankaranarayana

► YSR Kadapa - Kottamaddi Suresh Babu

►Annamayya - Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

►Chittoor - K Narayana Swamy

► Tirupati - Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy

