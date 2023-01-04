YSRCP Appoints President for NTR District Youth Wing

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party has appointed MLC Lella Appireddy as Incharge of the party's Central Office, Sajjala Bhargava Reddy as Social Media and Media Co-ordinator and Korivi Chaitanya as President of NTR District Youth Wing on Wednesday.

In an official communique released on Wednesday, the YSRCP said party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed these new appointments.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Interacts with Vijayawada East Cadre

