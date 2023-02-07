YSRCP Appointment : Udayagiri Assembly Constituency Gets New Observer

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party has appointed Sri Mettukuru Dhananjaya Reddy as the new Observer for the Udayagiri Assembly constituency. He replaced Kodavaluru Dhananjaya Reddy as the observer for the said constituency.

In an official communique released on Tuesday, the YSRCP said party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the new appointment.