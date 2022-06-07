YSR Yantra Seva Scheme Launch: When the CM Turned Farmer and Drove A Tractor

GUNTUR: Taking the driver's seat of a tractor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rode in delight and to pep up the occasion of the launch of the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme here on Tuesday.

The green scarf the Andhra Pradesh CM was wearing gave completeness to the symbolic farmer's attire. While the ride was smooth and joyful, the message of a market-friendly government was loud and clear.

The Chief Minister was joined by farmer group members and Agri Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy in the tractor, amidst cheers from the public.

Minister for Forests, Environment, Mines and Energy Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, several MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

