AMARAVATI: Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary on Thursday.

After paying homage to the legendary leader, Mahanetha at Party Central Office here, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Dr Rajashekhara Reddy was a man of principles, who strived hard for the development of weaker sections across the State and left an indelible imprint in the hearts of Telugu people. Implementing various welfare schemes for the poor, YSR left his distinct mark by bringing in revolutionary reforms in health, education, and welfare sectors, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been carrying forward the legacy of his father and creating a new history in governance and following the footsteps of the great leader to make a lasting impression on the aspirations of YSR, he said. Later, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated a blood donation camp and launched a book titled ‘Apara Bhageeradhudu’ written on the achievements of YSR and also distributed new clothes to the women.

The event was attended by Skill Development Corporation Advisor Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Government Representative in North America Pandugayala Ratnakar, Vice Chairman of Navaratnalu Programme, Narayanamurthy, Ministers Sidiri Appalaraju, Kurasala Kannababu, MLA Parthasarathy, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, senior leaders Jupudi Prabhakar, Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvati, Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and other leaders.

At the Visakhapatnam Party office, YSRCP General Secretary and MP Vijayasai Reddy recalled the contributions made by Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy, said that YSR will stay alive in the hearts of the people through his welfare schemes and development initiatives. He stated that YSR had set an example on how a true people’s leader should be, standing by his words, ethics, and promises made to the public. He said that YSR played a crucial role in the development of North-Andhra on all fronts and standing by the people of these backward districts. Taking inspiration from his father, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling every promise made to the people and providing transparent governance by prioritising weaker sections, he said.

Remembering the good governance and welfare activities of Dr YS Rajashekara Reddy, MLAs, MPs, party functionaries paid rich tributes at their respective constituencies. A mega blood donation camp was organized at Kadapa by the Doctors’ Association.