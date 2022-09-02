YSR Vardanthi: My Father Created History in Welfare Schemes, Says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered his father, people's leader and a pioneer of welfare schemes in the country, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It was on this fateful day that the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister Dr YSR died after his copter crashed in Nallamalla forest due to inclement weather.

Remembering his father on death anniversary, AP CM YS Jagan said that, even though it has been years since Dr YSR passed, his smile remained etched the hearts of people. He also went on to say, Dr YSR made people's needs as a primary goal of his governance. CM YS Jagan went on state that in future too, he will continue to walk in the footsteps of his father and his governance will be inspired by the ideals of Dr YSR.

