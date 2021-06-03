YSR Vahana Mitra: June 8th Last Date For Applications,Check Details

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on the 15th of this month, Minister of Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) announced. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that the Government had decided to release the amount one month in advance to help the beneficiaries to tide over the second wave of the coronavirus crisis.

The YSR Vahana Mitra scheme was launched on October 4, 2019, with an aim to provide an annual allowance of Rs 10,000 to auto and taxi drivers to meet insurance premium, licence fees and other recurring expenses.

''New vehicle buyers must apply for the financial assistance within 8 days. and the concerned authorities will complete the verification and provide assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to those who are eligible, he said.

He also mentioned that 2,23,300 eligible beneficiaries were identified and the lists were displayed in the Village and Ward Secretariats in the Sate. The Minister stated that financial assistance under the scheme would be given to only those who are eligible.

The Transport Minister also clarified who was not eligible for the financial assistance under the scheme.

Beneficiaries of other schemes

Those who receive a government pension

Those who pay income tax, including the family of a government employee

Those who have already received the assistance need not re-apply.

Eligible beneficiaries must take a photo of them with the new auto or taxi vehicle they plan to purchase and upload it on the government website with the help of their Village/Ward Volunteer.

Perni Nani said that the Government was implementing the scheme in a transparent manner and would help those who are eligible. He also stated that the of beneficiaries was 33,223 less when compared to last year.

In 2020, around 2.62 lakh auto-taxi drivers received assistance under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme four months in advance to help them tide over the coronavirus crisis. A total of Rs 262.49 crore was disbursed for this purpose.

