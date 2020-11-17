AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched YSR Sunna Vaddi (interest -free loans) scheme and released Rs 510.30 crore-interest subsidy on the crop loans under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme on Tuesday at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli. The amount was credited in to the account of 14.5 lakh farmers, who took loans during Kharif 2019 and repaid the same. Further, input subsidy of Rs 132 crore for the crop losses during October was also credited to the accounts of the farmers who suffered losses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Government had achieved more than 90 per cent of what was promised in the past eighteen months. "We have been giving Rs.13,500 under Rythu Bharosa programme and paying full interest subsidy to farmers on crop loans. We have seen in the past how these promises were broken, however we have cleared all the pending arrears of Rs 1,180 crore levied on zero interest by the previous government. If the crop is damaged in any season, we are protecting the farmers in the same season itself. Within a month, we released an input subsidy of Rs 132 Crore,'' he stated.

YS Jagan also said assured that if anyone missed applying for the programme despite being eligible, they could apply again. " We are drilling bores for free for the farmers, providing nine hours of free electricity during the day. The Government also pays insurance for farmers. Around 147 Integrated Agri Labs have been established for farmers welfare. Rs 3,200 Crore was spent on crop procurement,'' he enumerated,while speaking during the virtual session. The Chief Minister also announced the setting up bulk milk units in Prakasam, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts on the 26th of this month as part of the first installment of milk collection.

