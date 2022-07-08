YSR’s 73rd Birth Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For People's Leader

Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 73rd birth anniversary on Friday. Several leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of late Rajasekhara Reddy. YSR, referred to as the architect of people-centric welfare programmes and created his mark in the hearts of the public. People remember him as a legendary leader. He was a leader par excellence who connected with people like no other. He always worked for the empowerment of the farmers and the weaker sections of society.

YSR launched various schemes like Aarogyasri, 104 Mobile Hospitals, Fee Reimbursement, Abhaya Hastam, Pension Scheme, etc. YSR's schemes towards farmers' welfare are incredible and his contribution to education and student welfare is also a remarkable point in society.

Tributes pour in for people's leader from all corners. Here are the tweets.

@INCTelangana @SMMancherial @revanth_anumula Remembering Former CM Of United Andhra Pradesh, Statesman, Scholar, Veteran Congress Leader #YSR On His Birth Anniversary, My Humble Tributes To Him 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iMYMlqWkpf — Jannath Hussain Alma (@jannatspeaksINC) July 7, 2022

He lives on. Till the last breath of every poor man. He is #YSR

He is beyond party. He is beyond Rules. He is beyond Regulations. To help poor and to protect his people.#YSRForever — THAMMINNI RAVICHOWDARY (@Ravi87443929) July 8, 2022

Remembering The Former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, Mahanetha Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Garu On His Birth Anniversary💐🙏#YSR #YSRBirthAnniversary #YSRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/iwK9wxPD9b — DonthiMadhavaReddy (@DMRNSPT) July 8, 2022

Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy garu on his Birth Anniversary.

A leader who always kept his words and Always kept his Loyalty to Indiraji, Rajivji ,Sonia ji & Rahulji .

His unfulfilled wish was to make RG as PM 🤗🇮🇳. #YSR #YSRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/8yYdzFyzZH — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) July 8, 2022

