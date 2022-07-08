YSR’s 73rd Birth Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For People's Leader

Jul 08, 2022, 09:36 IST
Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 73rd birth anniversary on Friday. Several leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of late Rajasekhara Reddy. YSR, referred to as the architect of people-centric welfare programmes and created his mark in the hearts of the public. People remember him as a legendary leader. He was a leader par excellence who connected with people like no other. He always worked for the empowerment of the farmers and the weaker sections of society.  

YSR launched various schemes like Aarogyasri, 104 Mobile Hospitals, Fee Reimbursement, Abhaya Hastam, Pension Scheme, etc. YSR's schemes towards farmers' welfare are incredible and his contribution to education and student welfare is also a remarkable point in society.

Tributes pour in for people's leader from all corners. Here are the tweets.

