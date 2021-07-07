YSR Rythu Dinotsavam: Special Programs On The Occasion Of YSR Jayanthi

Andhra Pradesh State government has decided to organise ‘YSR Rythu Dinotsavam’ on July 8, the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Special programs are going to be held on July 8th. Here is the list.

A total of 1,898 Rythu Bharosa centres constructed with a tune of Rs. 413.76 crores and 64 YSR Integrated Agri Labs constructed with a budget of Rs. 79.50 crore, 8 aqua labs and 25 CADDL will be inaugurated on July 8th.

A total of 611 CHCs constructed with a budget of Rs. 96.64 crore will be launched along with 34 CHCs.

A total of Rs. 79.50 crore have been invested on the construction of 100 YSR Integrated labs, Aqualabs, CADDL.

53 new veterinary hospitals have been built at a cost of Rs. 31.74 crore.

A few dispensaries, Rural Livestock units and SMILE training institute in Visakhapatnam, special call centre has been step up with a budget of Rs. 7.53 crore for dairy farmers in Vijayawada will be launched on 8th July.

Farmers will be given a subsidy of 75% on fodder seed, 60% subsisdy on Blocks and 50% subsidy on mineral mixture. Chop Cutters will be distributed on July 8th.

The foundation stone for the construction of 45 new Rythu markets will be laid on July 8th.

Six Rythu Bazaars will be inaugurated.

The foundation stone for the construction of 1,262 godowns at a tune of Rs. 400.30 crore will be laid on Thursday.