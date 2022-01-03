AMARAVATI: For the third year in a row, the Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday has deposited Rs 1,036 crore into the accounts of 50.58 lakh farmers across the State as part of the third tranche of the Rythu Bharosa –PM Kisan funds.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited the amount through the Direct Benefit Transfer at an event held at the Camp Office in Tadepalli. Under the scheme meant for the farmers, a sum of Rs 6,899.67 crore was deposited during the 2021–22 season and a total of Rs 19,812.79 crore was invested under the scheme during the last three years. Under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme financial assistance is provided to eligible farmers at the rate of Rs. 13,500 paid in three installments per annum.

For the financial year 2021–22, Rs 5,863.67 crore has already been disbursed to 50.37 lakh farmer families in two tranches. Of this, Rs 3,848.33 crore was deposited by the state government under the YSR Rythu Bharosa, and Rs 2,015.34 crore was allocated by the Center under the PM Kisan scheme.

Of the beneficiaries, 48,86,361 are farmland owners and 68,737 are tenant farmers, including 82,251 farmers cultivating RoFR-Temple lands. The state government deposited Rs 7,500 per farmer under Rythu Bharosa and adjusted Rs 4,000 provided by the Center under PM Kisan scheme. Of the 1,50,988 eligible tenants in the first two tranches, RoFR farmers were fully paid by the state government under the farmer guarantee of Rs 11,500 in two tranches.

No as per the third tranche, 48,86,361 landowners will receive Rs 977.27 crore at the rate of Rs 2,000 per beneficiary under PM Kisan, while the state government will pay Rs 30.20 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa at the rate of Rs 2,000 per beneficiary to 1,50,988 previously eligible RoFRs and tenants. Today, the state government is depositing Rs 28.53 crore at a rate of Rs 13,500 in one installment for 21,140 tenants who have newly acquired Certificates of Cultivation (CCRC).

The three tranches together will provide financial assistance of Rs 6,899.67 crore to 50,58,489 people for the year 2021–22. Of this, the state government is contributing Rs 3,907.06 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa and the Center is providing Rs 2,992.61 crore under PM Kisan. Among the beneficiaries, 48,86,361 are landowners, 82,251 RoF R-Temple land cultivators and 89,877 are those without lands, SC, ST, BC, and minority cultivators. Lists of Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries will be displayed in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras as part of the social audit.

