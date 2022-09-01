YSR Pension Kanuka: Distribution of Social Security Pension Begins

The Andhra Pradesh government has begun the distribution of social security pensions across the State. Around 62.69 lakhs beneficiaries under YSR Pension Kanuka will be given pension amount.

The Government of AP has released Rs1594.66 Crore for this purpose. About 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers will take part in the pension disbursement process which commenced in the morning hours.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, who is also the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister said that the Volunteers covered 36.74% of the total beneficiaries by 7:30 am, and pensions worth Rs 585.58 crore were handed over to 23.07 lakh beneficiaries.About 15,000 Welfare Education Assistants/Ward Welfare Development Secretaries will also take part in the distribution.

The pension amount will be disbursed at the doorstep of beneficiaries by following Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication, Real-time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS), and Pensioner Facial Authentication.

