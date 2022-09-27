AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government which brought in the YSR Kalyanamasthu /Shaadi Tohfa Scheme to provide financial assistance for marriage to BC, SC, ST & Differently Abled For Marriages And Inter-Caste Marriageswill soon be launching the scheme from the 1st of October.

The scheme also known as the YSR Pelli Kanuka was meant to provide financial support and security to the poorest families for the girl’s wedding ceremony and protect the girls from child marriage.

With the scheme coming up , check below for the process on how to apply and the eligibility criteria applicants must follow to avail the benefits.

The newlyweds can avail benefit of this while registering the marriage through the special marriage present in the state.

The Eligibility Criteria For YSR Pelli Kanuka

• The applicant must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh

• An applicant must be above the age of 18 years

• The annual household income of the applicant must be less than rupees 2,00,000

• The applicant must be a newlywed.

• Marriage should have taken place in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

• Widows and divorcees are not applicable to the scheme.

Documents To Be Submitted

The following documents are required while filling the application form of the YSR Pelli kanuka scheme:-

• Birth certificate

• SSC Certificate specifying the date of birth of the groom and bride.

• Caste certificate

• Aadhaar Card

• Income certificates of both the families

• The invitation card of the wedding

• Passport size photograph

• Bank passbook first-page copy

• Ration card or BPL card

For Rural Area Citizens- Registrations shall be made at least (5) calendar days before the date of marriage. The Registrations can be performed from Registration-Cum-Help Desks at the Mandal Mahila Samakhyas / Velugu Office for Rural Area citizens

For Urban Area Citizens- Registrations shall be made at least (5) calendar days before the date of marriage. The Registrations can be performed from Registration-Cum-Help Desks at the MEPMA Municipality for Urban Area citizens.

Applicants should log into official website ysrpk. ap. gov. in website and download the application form, enter all of the details and upload all the documents mentioned above.

Following are the incentives provided to the beneficiaries under different categories:

►Rs.1 lakh for SC and STs marriages

►Rs.1.20 lakhs for inter-caste marriages of STs and STs

► Rs.50 thousand for BCs

►Rs.75 thousand for inter-caste marriages

►Rs.lakh for minorities

►Rs.1.50 lakhs for the disabled

► Rs.40 thousand for construction workers

Also Read: YSR Kalyanamasthu Shaadi Tohfa