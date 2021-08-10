YSR Nethanna Nestham: Third Tranche of Rs.192 Crore Disbursed To Weavers

As part of the YSR Nethanna Nestham programme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited Rs 192.08 crore directly into the accounts of more than 80,032 weavers on Tuesday. By the press of a button, the amount was deposited directly into the accounts of the eligible beneficiaries accounts from the Camp office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that another good initiative has been launched, which will benefit 80,000 families through this scheme. The Chief Minister stated that he had seen the hardships of the handlooms weavers during his padayatra and as promised extended the financial assistance to the handloom weavers. "For the third year in a row, we are providing financial assistance through Nethanna Nestham," YS Jagan stated.

We are depositing Rs. 192.08 crore under the third installment. This kind of financial assistance to handloom weavers has not been anywhere else in the country. We are helping each weaver family at the rate of Rs. 24,000 and this would continue in the future and we will support them , he asserted. The money is directly deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries without resorting to corruption and discrimination. Those who are eligible and whose names are not on the list should apply at the village and ward secretariats. He also reminded that the e-marketing of the products could be done through APCO.

The government provides financial assistance of Rs. 24,000 per annum to the eligible weavers’ family who possesses a loom. Each beneficiary will receive financial assistance of Rs. 1,20,000 in five years. The assistance will be provided in 2 installments and the latest third installment will be provided at a rate of Rs. 72,000 to each eligible weaver. In the two years since coming to power, the government has provided Rs 383.99 crore so far, and now with the Rs 192.08 crore given under the third tranche on Tuesday, the total amount disbursed so far is Rs 576.07 crore, he stated.

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu, BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, CS Adityanath Das, Industries and Commerce (Handloom, Textiles) Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, MLC Potula Sunita Rao, Director Chairman Chillapalli Venkata Naga Mohanarao, Devanga Corporation Chairman Biraka Surendra, Padmashali Corporation Chairman J Vijayalakshmi, Togativeera Corporation Chairman Geddam Sunitha, Kurnishali Corporation Chairman Butta Shardamma, Lepakshi Chairman B Vijayadhalakshmi, and others were present.

Also Read: AP Govt to Fill Vacancies in Minority Welfare Department on Priority