AMARAVATI: For the third year in a row, the Andhra Pradesh Government will be crediting financial assistance to the fishermen as part of the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme to be of assistance to them during the off-season hunting ban.

As part of this, the government on Thursday issued orders releasing Rs 130.46 crore to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family which will be credited into bank accounts of 1,19,875 families.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the scheme to benefit fishermen during off-season ban on marine fishing which is usually from April 15 to June 15 every year. This apart the financial assistance will support the families affected due to the second wave of coronavirus and lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Earlier, the amount was Rs 4,000 but the YSRCP government enhanced the amount to Rs 10,000 which will be credited to all sea-going fishermen.

In the year 2019, Rs 102 crore was given to 1.02 lakh families and in 2020, Rs 109 crore was given to 1.09 lakh families. A total of 1,19,875 people were found eligible this year, of which 1,18,119 were BCs, 747 were OCs, 678 were SCs and 331 were STs.

Commissioner Fisheries Kanna Babu said that the amount would be deposited in the beneficiaries' accounts on the 18th of this month by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CM YS Jagan on Thursday released the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan for the consecutive third year, by crediting Rs 3,928.88 crore into the accounts of 52.38 lakh farmers, where each eligible farmer would get Rs 7,500.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Credits First Tranche of Rythu Bharosa