IDUPULAPAYA: On the occasion of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary, his son and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, YSR lives forever and will be remembered. He added that YSR lives forever in the hearts of people and is remembered for his various welfare schemes implemented in the state. Recalling that YSR was pro-farmer, Jagan said he was happy that the birth anniversary of the great leader was being celebrated as farmers’ day.

Taking to Twitter, YS Jagan wrote, "Today is my Father's 71st Birth Anniversary. He will be remembered forever and lives on. He is immortal. He will be remembered forever for his welfare schemes such as Aarogyasri, 104, 108 ambulance services, fee reimbursement, free electricity for farmers. It is a great pleasure to celebrate YSR's birthday as Famers' Day as he was a pro-farmer leader."

నాన్న గారి 71వ జయంతి నేడు. ఆయన మరణం లేని మహానేత. ఆరోగ్య శ్రీ, 104, 108 సేవలు, ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్ మెంట్, రైతులకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్, జలయజ్ఞం ఇలా ఎన్నో పథకాల రూపంలో ఆయన ఎప్పటికీ చిరంజీవే. రైతుపక్షపాతి అయిన మహానేత జయంతిని రైతుదినోత్సవంగా జరుపుకోవడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది#YSRForever #YSRLivesOn — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 8, 2020

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members paid rich tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister on this occasion released a book ‘Naalo…Naatho… YSR’ (Within me…With me, YSR) , compilation of his mother YS Vijayamma’s memoirs.