YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards for Public Service to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam

The Government of Andhra Pradesh announces the prestigious ‘YSR Life Time Achievement awards for Public Service' to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam under the institution's category.

This award has been given to the Trust for the meritorious service rendered to the society at large without any discrimination of caste, color, and creed which largely includes the people from the economically weaker sections. While announcing the award, it was mentioned that the good works initiated by Bhagwan have continued after the Mahasamadhi with the same spirit for more than a decade.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust dedicates the award to the committed workforce who are working in the various institutions, volunteers whose contributions are immense, donors who continue to support the activities, and the loving Sai devotees all over the world.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust heart-fully thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the recognition accorded. We humbly accept this award and place it at the Lotus Feet of our Beloved Bhagawan.