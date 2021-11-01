AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards to various organisations and individuals from varied fields in acknowledgment of their outstanding contributions to public service.YS Vijayamma also participated in the event.

The awards were presented on Monday as part of the AP State Formation Day celebrations at an event held in Vijaywada.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the culture and traditions of Andhra Pradesh were unique and special. "Rabindranath Tagore hailed Telugu as the sweet language of the country. On the occasion of the state formation day, I pay my tributes to Potti Sriramulu who laid down his life for the creation of a separate Telugu state," the Governor said.

He congratulated the award winners and recalled the late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who had passionately worked for the betterment of agriculture and education.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said several unsung heroes were chosen for the awards in a transparent manner without any discrimination. Like the country's highest civilian awards like Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, we wanted to institute an award at the state level. This award is an honour for our culture and tradition, he said. The awards were instituted in the name of Dr YSR who was man who had reached great heights despite being a grounded person, he said. The government has decided to present the awards once a year on November 1, State Formation Day, YS Jagan stated.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh each, a citation and a memento, was presented to 11 organisations and 18 individuals.

The Achievement Award, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, was given away to seven organisations and 25 individuals.

On November 6, 2019, the AP government issued an order stating that it would present YSR Lifetime Awards for Public Service to "acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to public service."

